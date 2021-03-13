Home Sports football Barça: Jorge Messi is expected this Monday
Barça: Jorge Messi is expected this Monday

By kenyan

The new management of Joan Laporta, newly elected president of FC Barcelona, ​​has been working on the club’s hot file for some time: the extension of Lionel Messi. At the end of his contract this summer, the Argentine is still in the dark about his future.

According to information from Mundo DeportivoLionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi plans to visit Barcelona on Monday to discuss his son’s situation. During his campaign, Joan Laporta had declared that he would present to the six-fold Golden Ball an offer with a very attractive sporting project. It remains to be seen whether, economically, Barça will manage to attract Messi.

