Barça: Juve ready to pounce on Antoine Griezmann if …

The future of Antoine Griezmann (30) at FC Barcelona is once again making the headlines in Spain. Linked to the Catalan club until 2024, the French international (89 caps, 35 goals) is again cited as a player who can allow Culés to cash a good check in the event of departure.

And according to Sport, Juventus would be ready to jump at the opportunity, but only if Cristiano Ronaldo packs up. However, the Old Lady would like to negotiate a loan and full support for the salary of the 2018 world champion (€ 21 million).