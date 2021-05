At the end of the contract at the end of the season, Lionel Messi (33) had the right to go on vacation before the last day of La Liga and the trip from FC Barcelona to Eibar. Ronald Koeman, present at a press conference this Friday, clarified that this decision had nothing to do with the future of the Pulga. The Dutchman also wanted to thank the Argentine for his season, sending a strong message about his transfer window.

