Barça: Laporta wants to do more business in Israel

FC Barcelona is looking to the Middle East. While the Blaugrana club is experiencing unprecedented economic difficulties, President Joan Laporta continues to find solutions to reduce his salary mass and sell the unwanted. But the 59-year-old leader is also working on the sponsorship front. According to information from the Spanish daily AS, the Catalan leadership would be moving to Israel in the coming days. Officially, she is accompanying the Barça legends team led by Ronaldinho who will face that of Real Madrid legends in Tel Aviv.

The perfect excuse for Laporta, who reportedly planned to meet with businessman Moshe Hogeg, owner of Beitar Jerusalem, for a possible virtual museum project in the capital called The Exhibition. FC Barcelona also had to play a friendly match against Beitar of Erwin Koeman, brother of Ronald, but the president of Barça had finally canceled the arrival of the first team in response to a letter from the Palestinian federation: “The club has therefore not communicated and has not confirmed that any friendly matches will be held for the men’s soccer team in Jerusalem. As you know, FC Barcelona is a democratic sports institution committed to fundamental rights and principles and it has always expressed, through its actions – as the history of the club confirms – its clear defense of the rights and freedoms of all peoples. of the earth”, he had replied through a press release.