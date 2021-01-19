Barça: Lionel Messi suspended two matches!

Sunday night, FC Barcelona lost more than one game. Beaten by Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Supercup final, the Catalans also had to do without Lionel Messi, sent off after hitting Villalibre in the face in overtime.

While many thought it would take dear after this inadmissible gesture, Sport assured yesterday that since the report of Gil Manzano, the referee, did not overwhelm the Argentine, he had to take two matches of suspensions. A sanction formalized this Tuesday by the Competition Committee as relayed Marca. Messi is therefore doing quite well and should miss the match against Cornella in the Copa del Rey (January 21) and the one against Elche in La Liga (January 24).