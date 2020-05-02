Barca: Lionel Messi wants Neymar back according to Cesc Fabregas

Div

The coronavirus crisis has severely disrupted the finances of football clubs in recent weeks. The impact of the Covid-19 is also expected to be greatly felt in the next transfer market, the dates of which have yet to be defined by FIFA. However, this does not prevent rumours about the future of Neymar (28 years), under contract until 2022 with PSG, to flare up, especially in the Spanish press. FC Barcelona seems to want to bring the Brazilian star back to Catalonia but may not be able to fulfil his wishes.

Can the opinion of Lionel Messi (32 years) on the issue impact the decisions of the blaugrana management? “Leo Messi, Luis Suarez and the others would like to have him in the team, because he is able, at any time, to give them a pass to score and dribble, which is something difficult in a football as balanced (as ours today)”, cesc Fabregas, 32, a former partner of Pulga and Neymar, told FC Barcelona in remarks reported by Goal. If it is a secret of politeness, it remains to be seen whether Barca will be able to materialize the envy of its Argentine star this summer.