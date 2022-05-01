Barça: Mateu Alemany takes stock of the Dembélé, Gavi and Lewandowski files

The next transfer window for FC Barcelona is likely to be very lively. Already, at the level of departures, Ousmane Dembélé and Gavi have still not extended and could leave the club this summer. Mateu Alemany first explained himself on these two cases. “Ousmane Dembélé and Gavi want to continue here. It’s very important, we will do everything we can to keep them at Barca. We are limited in the salary budget, as I always say, so we have to be careful. We will do our best”he explained in the mixed zone before Mallorca-Barcelona this Sunday.

Another hot issue addressed by Barça’s director of football: Robert Lewandoswki. Announced on the departure to Barcelona by the Iberian press, the Pole did not meet Barça, as assured by Alemany. “There was no meeting with Lewandowski’s agent. Also, I don’t like to talk about the negotiation process now, it’s a private thing. We don’t like discussing players under contract with other clubs.”. Either way, summer will be hot in Barcelona.