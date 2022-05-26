Barça: Miralem Pjanic wants to go to the end of his contract

Loaned this season in Turkey to Besiktas, Miralem Pjanic enjoyed his time in Istanbul but he should return to FC Barcelona where he still has two years left on his contract. While he has often let out his moods about his treatment in Catalonia, the Bosnian seems ready to try his luck again with the Blaugranas, especially since Ronald Koeman, designated culprit of Pjanic’s problems in Barcelona does not is no longer there.

“Barcelona means a lot to me, it was a dream I had when I was a kid. I am very proud of my career: Metz, Lyon, Rome and Juve. I spent nine years in Italy, the most important years of my career. I follow Italian football a lot, I love it. But now I’m thinking about two more years at Barcelona and the end of my contract. After that, we will see”revealed the former Lyonnais to SPORT.