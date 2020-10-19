Barça negotiate extension of Clément Lenglet

Mundo Deportivo the announcement on Monday, FC Barcelona took matters into their own hands concerning the extension of Clément Lenglet (25 years). Discussions have officially started between the Catalan management and the representatives of the international tricolor (10 selections, 1 goal).

The idea of ​​the Blaugranas is to further extend his lease, which runs until June 2023, by offering him a clear salary increase. However, MD specifies that his new emoluments will not be aligned with those of his compatriot and competitor Samuel Umtiti (26 years old).