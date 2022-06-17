Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Barça: new weight resignation

Date:

Decidedly, there are many leaders to leave FC Barcelona Laporta version. After the departure of executive director Ferran Reverter, the media 2Playbook tells us that another executive will return his apron. It is neither more nor less than the director of the Espai Barça project.

While the work of the ambitious blaugrana project should start soon, Ramon Ramirez has resigned. Differences on the club’s new organization chart and personal reasons are behind his departure, which will take effect on August 30.

Previous articleEACC to monitor wealth of ex-State staff for 10 years

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

EACC to monitor wealth of ex-State staff for 10 years

kenyan -
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO...

Here are details of ‘Sakaja’s’ Team university that was established in 2001,

kenyan -
  ‘Do you still doubt the wisdom of inviting the...

Gachagua is a dictator, I warned Ruto not to pick him as deputy

kenyan -
I warned deputy president William Ruto not to...

State pushing to have Huduma centers in all 290 constituencies

kenyan -
The national government is planning to formulate a...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

EACC to monitor wealth of ex-State staff for 10 years

News 0
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO...

Here are details of ‘Sakaja’s’ Team university that was established in 2001,

News 0
  ‘Do you still doubt the wisdom of inviting the...

Gachagua is a dictator, I warned Ruto not to pick him as deputy

News 0
I warned deputy president William Ruto not to...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.