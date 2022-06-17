Barça: new weight resignation

Decidedly, there are many leaders to leave FC Barcelona Laporta version. After the departure of executive director Ferran Reverter, the media 2Playbook tells us that another executive will return his apron. It is neither more nor less than the director of the Espai Barça project.

While the work of the ambitious blaugrana project should start soon, Ramon Ramirez has resigned. Differences on the club’s new organization chart and personal reasons are behind his departure, which will take effect on August 30.

El FC Barcelona suma una nueva baja: dimite Ramón Ramírez, director del Espai Barça https://t.co/5YVIXRqeFL — 2Playbook (@2Playbook) June 16, 2022