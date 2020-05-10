Barca: Neymar goes to war with PSG

In Spain, we are sure and certain: Neymar starts a clash with PSG. And it’s obviously to join FC Barcelona.

Right now, we’re talking a little less about the big transfers that go around in circles. And for good reason, everyone is focused on the resumption of the European championships, even if we know that in France, it will not resume this season. However, in the cases that have come and go for weeks, months or even years, there is that of Neymar, who still occupies a good part of Spain.

This Sunday morning, the pro-Catalan trending newspaper, Sport, puts on a diaper and simply claims that the player has already said no to Paris SG and on the other hand that he would have given his yes to FC Barcelona. But what exactly? You only have to read the few words on the front page of the media to understand. In reality, Sport simply argues that the native of Mogi das Cruzes, in the state of Sao Paulo, will go to war with PSG.

Barca are waiting to see

But how could he do worse than last year, you might say? According to the Spanish newspaper, he simply refuses to lower his salary (one imagines during the coronavirus period) and that he would even take advantage of this crisis in order to force his departure from the French capital. He had done it more or less last year, but he had fallen on a rock in the person of the sporting director, Leonardo.

What about Barça? Lately, however, there has been talk of the idea that this transfer would not take place, for financial reasons first of all. But we say to ourselves that if there is a shot to play … Basically, the leaders of the Catalan team wait for the player to get wet a little before proposing a player exchange with Paris Saint-Germain. Something that hadn’t really worked last year…