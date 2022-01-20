HomeSportsfootballBarça: Nico González registered for the first team in La Liga
Sportsfootball

Barça: Nico González registered for the first team in La Liga

By kenyan

Summoned several times by Ronald Koeman then Xavi this season, the Spanish midfielder Nico González (20) has become one of the important players in the FC Barcelona squad. Indeed, since last August, he has already played 23 games with the first team in all competitions, including 14 starts, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.

Pure product of the Masia, the international hopes (2 selections) was nevertheless always registered with Barça B, the reserve of the Blaugrana club. But this Thursday, the club announced on its social networks its registration in the La Liga list as an A player: “Nico González, previously registered as a Barça B player, has been registered with LaLiga as a FC Barcelona first team player.”

