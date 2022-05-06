Menu
Barça no longer believes in Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is not for sale, Robert Lewandowski will not leave, Robert Lewandowski will continue the adventure. In recent weeks, communications from Bayern Munich have been without appeal. The Polish striker, author of 49 goals and 6 assists in 44 matches in all competitions since the start of the season, is untransferable. A firm positioning that even pushes the competition to retract.

According to the latest daily news AS, FC Barcelona, ​​long interested in “Lewy”, would now be very pessimistic about the idea of ​​seeing the Bavarian striker join Catalonia during the next summer transfer window. Wishing to strengthen the offensive sector, Barça would now think about other avenues (Lukaku) without forgetting internal solutions. With this in mind, the Ansu Fati solution, as an alternative to Pierre Emerick Aubameyang at the forefront of Barcelona’s attack, is starting to gain weight.

