Barça: Ousmane Dembélé declared non-transferable

This Saturday morning, the Catalan press evoked the desire of FC Barcelona to sell Ousmane Dembélé one year from the end of his contract. And the Catalan leaders have even set its price between 50 and 60 million euros. On the lookout, Juventus would closely follow this issue. But the reality would seem quite different.

According to information from Mundo Deportivo, the direction of the Blaugranas would not think at any time to separate from the French winger next summer. This news would have caused some internal misunderstanding, while negotiations for a possible extension of the 2018 world champion have still not advanced. But FC Barcelona’s priority remains clear: to keep Ousmane Dembélé, and for a long time to come …