Barça: Ousmane Dembélé out minimum 3 months

This is good news for the Frenchman, but also for FC Barcelona. Injured, Ousmane Dembélé left the Blues group and will no longer participate in the Euro, we learned yesterday. The newspaperTeam evoked a concern with the femoral biceps for the former Rennais, and potentially announced several months of absence.

And now, according to Catalunya Radio, it is a knee injury. He will, at least, be absent for three months, but the media is quite pessimistic and explains that internally at Barcelona, ​​it is believed that it is possible that the player will be unavailable for much longer. Case to be continued, as Barça tried to convince him to extend his contract …

⚠️DEMBÉLÉ, MÍNIM 3 MESOS DE BAIXA🎙️Advanced el Tot costa que el francès s’ha fet una lesió greu al genoll, demà el visitaran els metges del BarçaMés informació ⬇️https: //t.co/OWpFr0dXVa – Tot costa (@totcosta) June 21, 2021