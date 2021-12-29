Barça: Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi positive for Covid-19

While FC Barcelona will move on the lawn of Mallorca on Sunday, on behalf of the 19th day of Liga, the Blaugranas will have to do without Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi. Indeed, the club announced on Wednesday that the three players had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Players O. Dembélé, Umtiti and Gavi tested positive for Covid-19 during PCR tests carried out on the group. The players are in good health and at home. The Club has informed the competent authorities. “

[COMUNICAT MÈDIC]Els jugadors O. Dembélé, Umtiti i Gavi han donat positiu per Covid-19 a les proves PCR realitzades a la plantilla. Els jugadors es troben bé de salut i estan aïllats al seu domicili. El Club ha informat the competent authorities pic.twitter.com/rG5u94xY68 – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) December 29, 2021