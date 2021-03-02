Barça: Pedri is much better

We had left him grimacing and on crutches this weekend during the victory of FC Barcelona in Sevilla (0-2, 25th day of La Liga). But ultimately, more fear than harm for Pedri (18).

The young midfielder trained normally with the Blaugrana squad on Tuesday morning, reports Sport. Good news for Ronald Koeman in a crucial week with the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg, a trip to Osasuna and the Champions League round of 16 second leg in Paris. Note that Uruguayan central defender Ronald Araujo has not trained with his partners.