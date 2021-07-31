Barça: Philippe Coutinho could finally stay

The Philippe Coutinho soap opera could well be over. According to information from Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona would ultimately not intend to sell its Brazilian international (63 caps, 18 goals), unless a substantial offer arrives on the table of the Blaugrana board. An unlikely scenario given the financial difficulties that most European clubs are going through due to the pandemic.

Also according to the Catalan media, Barça coach Ronald Koeman believes that Philippe Coutinho could be a considerable element in his plans for next season. The former Liverpool will nevertheless have to wait before returning to the professional group: currently in rehabilitation after his left knee meniscus injury last December, he should resume collective training after the club’s internship in Germany.