Home Sports football Barça: Philippe Coutinho's return date is known
Sportsfootball

Barça: Philippe Coutinho’s return date is known

By kenyan

Operated at the meniscus at the very beginning of the year 2021, Philippe Coutinho saw from his television and the stands how Ronald Koeman found his eleven type, putting the Blaugranas on an excellent dynamic, at least in La Liga. And Marca reveals the date of the return of the former Liverpool.

According to the newspaper, he should be available to the Dutch tactician at the end of April, in just over a month, and take part in the final sprint of the season in the league. It remains to be seen whether he will manage to find a place in this team which is doing very well …

