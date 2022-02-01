Barça: Pique’s daring bet on Erling Haaland and Kyllian Mbappé

Interviewed Sunday evening by the Spanish influencer Ibai Llanos on the platform Twitch, Gerard Pique mentioned the possible arrivals in La Liga of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland and took a risky bet. For the Spanish defender, the two players, who are notably tracked by Real Madrid, cannot play in the same club. “I think Haaland will come to La Liga. I want the best players with me.” launched the Catalan. Despite Real’s interest, the Norwegian striker is FC Barcelona’s priority target for next summer.

“I understand that the best players aspire to the Ballon d’Or, and I put my hand in the fire that Haaland and Mbappé will not play in the same team. This is my opinion, not information. Things can still change. Everything can happen” then explained the Barcelonnais. There is no doubt that the future of the PSG striker, who will be free at the end of the season, and that of the Dortmund striker will be at the center of the next transfer window in June.