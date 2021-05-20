Barca put a junk on the market

His moment of glory came during an FC Barcelona – Paris Saint-Germain, March 8, 2017, at Camp Nou. Time has passed and the memory of Sergi Roberto springing forward to propel Neymar the ball into Kevin Trapp’s net has almost been erased from the memories of the supporters. After a gloomy season, FC Barcelona is looking to clean up. Back to the presidency of the blaugrana club, Joan Laporta considers that the club is coming to the end of a cycle and does not intend to make feelings.

This summer, Barça management should meet with each of the locker room executives to decide their fate. As revealed by SPORT, at the club since 2006, Sergi Roberto is not part of Barça’s plans. Often injured this season, the versatile 29-year-old side has only taken part in fifteen La Liga matches. While rumors evoked an extension in the pipes, in exchange for a clear reduction in salary, the Spanish international should be put on the market this summer! Under contract in Barcelona until June 2022, the native of Reus will have to leave this summer, under penalty of going free next January.