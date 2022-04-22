Menu
Barça: reassuring news for Ronald Araújo

Xavi Hernandez can breathe. This Friday, through a medical statement, FC Barcelona explained that the examinations carried out on Ronald Araújo showed that he does not suffer from any injury to his right knee. Positive news for the coach of the culé club, as a tight final sprint approaches in the fight for the Champions League in La Liga.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan central defender, who appeared 38 times in all competitions this season with the jersey of his training club on his shoulders, had been forced to give up his place prematurely during Barça’s narrow victory against Real Sociedad (1 -0) Thursday due to right knee pain. More fear than harm therefore for Araújo.

