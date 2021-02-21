Barca: Ronald Koeman advises Dest

Holder against Paris Saint-Germain last Tuesday in the Champions League with FC Barcelona when he had just returned from a muscle injury, Sergino Dest had a complicated evening against Kylian Mbappé, author of a hat-trick. The young American right-back was not spared by the press, yet his trainer, Ronald Koeman, does not seem to blame him.

“He’s physically fine, he’s 20 years old and he needs to learn to be more aggressive and more focused. He has too many periods of play during the game where he is not focused. But he’s young and that’s good because he can learn that. It’s a big challenge to play for Barça, he needs time. He can bring a lot of positive things, but he has to learn ” he explained to the press.