See you at the top this Thursday, in Barcelona. FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta hosted his coach Ronald Koeman for a working lunch, to find out why the team has had so many ups and downs in recent weeks.

Intercepted at the exit of the restaurant by a swarm of journalists, the Batavian technician was satisfied to answer that the interview had “fine”. A little sentence that will not prevent rumors about his future from continuing to circulate in Catalonia.