Barça: Ronald Koeman announces a new offensive to come for Mempis Depay

If he failed to bring Memphis Depay this summer to Barça, Ronald Koeman intends to return to the charge this winter.

We advance towards a new soap opera around Memphis Depay. Barça did everything in the last transfer window to recover the Dutch striker. But for that, it was necessary to sell enough in order to free up liquidity and to reduce the wage bill, which was not done enough. The Lyonnais, who is at the end of his contract next June, was biding his time and even agreed with the Catalan club on the terms of a contract. It is finally Jean-Michel Aulas who whistled the end, even offering a new lease to his captain.

Except for the moment, Depay doesn’t seem inclined to extend. He even expects to have new proposals from other clubs in the weeks and months to come. “We will soon be in January. We’ll have to wait and see how things go. Not that I’m leaving for sure, but there’s a good chance there will be clubs soon. I’m 26 and almost free (next June) so you can expect clubs to be interested in me, right? “ It could even be that a departure intervenes this winter according to the last statements of Koeman.

Koeman did not forget Depay

In a long interview with Dutch media AD, the Barcelona technician mentioned all the subjects, in particular the transfer window and the management of the Depay file. He regrets that this transfer could not be concluded and explains how the center forward could bring something more to his workforce. “For me, it was only a matter of time (to complete the transfer). We wanted Memphis because he’s a great player and because he has qualities that we lacked in my opinion, especially in the depth of our offensive play. ”

“Most of the forwards here want the ball in their feet. Memphis can be used as an anchor point, but you can also play it in depth. He is strong, dynamic and can play on the axis as well as on the left. Of course, I told him about my ideas beforehand. Basically everything was ready, but due to La Liga rules we knew we had to sell a player first. In the end, it did not happen. Too bad, but Memphis also knew what the situation was ” specifies Koeman who does not stop there.

New attempt in January?

He also claims that Barça will try their luck again in January during the next transfer window. “It is quite possible, yes. I will try, because I wish I had it here. But I cannot now assess the club’s financial situation in January. We have to wait.” Koeman opens the door again to the arrival of Memphis Depay (26) but he knows that before that, it will be necessary to sell one or more elements of the club, always the same, which are undesirable. And what will OL’s position be, less than six months from the end of the player’s contract?