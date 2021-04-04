Barça: Ronald Koeman counts on the return of Sergi Roberto

Sergi Roberto will be back against Valladolid. After two months of absence, the midfielder is finally recovering from his second injury to his right leg. A return awaited by his trainer Ronald Koeman who is counting on him.

Since his injury last January, the Dutch technician has been following Sergi Roberto’s development with interest. Ronald Koeman (58) considers the 29-year-old to be one of Barca’s key elements as explained Sport. The former coach of the Netherlands wants his player to start at the Classico on April 10. His experience would bring a little more stability to the team.