Barça: Ronald Koeman not worried about Antoine Griezmann

If FC Barcelona did not miss his debut in La Liga (4-0 victory against Villarreal) for the official first of Ronald Koeman, Antoine Griezmann (29 years old) did not reassure. The French striker once again experienced the worst difficulties in finding his partners on the ground. If Koeman wants the 2018 world champion to gain more importance at Barça, he is struggling to meet expectations. Present at a press conference, the Dutch technician preferred to put into perspective the discreet beginnings of his number seven.

The former coach of the Netherlands believes that the international tricolor can bring a lot to his team. “I don’t worry about it. I think Antoine does things on the right very well. He has a lot more freedom to enter and search for midfielders. He does it well in this role. With the Netherlands, we played against France and Antoine was placed on the right. He has different qualities and from the outside to the inside he brings danger. And above all, his stalls are very good. We need to look for more depth on the right wing, ” thus decrypted Koeman. An analysis that should reassure Antoine Griezmann …