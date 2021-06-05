Barça: Ronald Koeman thanks Joan Laporta

Confirmed in his functions by its president Joan Laporta this Thursday, Ronald Koeman will therefore spend an additional season on the bench of FC Barcelona. A real relief as the Dutch technician explained on his Instagram account this Friday.

“I am relieved to be able to say that my players and staff will be able to fully concentrate on the coming season. The past few weeks have been intense, but I am delighted that President Joan Laporta is giving me his support and bringing calm. The goal of everyone at the club is the same: to build a Barça capable of winning and winning titles! # ForçaBarça », he said.