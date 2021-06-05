HomeSportsfootballBarça: Ronald Koeman thanks Joan Laporta
Sportsfootball

Barça: Ronald Koeman thanks Joan Laporta

By kenyan

Confirmed in his functions by its president Joan Laporta this Thursday, Ronald Koeman will therefore spend an additional season on the bench of FC Barcelona. A real relief as the Dutch technician explained on his Instagram account this Friday.

“I am relieved to be able to say that my players and staff will be able to fully concentrate on the coming season. The past few weeks have been intense, but I am delighted that President Joan Laporta is giving me his support and bringing calm. The goal of everyone at the club is the same: to build a Barça capable of winning and winning titles! # ForçaBarça », he said.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ronald Koeman (@ronaldkoeman)

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke