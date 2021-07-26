Barça: Ronaldinho hopes Messi will extend

On vacation in Italy after having played in the Clasico des Légendes in Tel Aviv, Ronaldinho does not hesitate to respond to the requests of transalpine journalists on the news of this summer. The 2006 Ballon d’Or winner looked back on the future of FC Barcelona, ​​his former club between 2003 and 2008, but also of his ex-teammate Lionel Messi.

“I also wish FC Barcelona good luck, you have to think positively to get better results. Messi? I want him to stay in Spain, because he can still give Barça a lot ”, he said in comments collected by The Gazzetta dello Sport.