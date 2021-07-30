Barça: Samuel Umtiti impresses during preparation

Barca are looking for cash this summer. Several players are for sale including Samuel Umtiti. The French defender, tracked by OM and OL for a time, had even received from management a proposal, ultimately refused, to end his contract which runs until 2023.

The world champion is still on the transfer list and if his transfer window is currently in slow motion, he is impressing during this preparation, according to Mundo Deportivo. The technical staff even stressed his good physical condition and began to think that he could be useful to the team this season.