Barça: Sergi Roberto’s entourage pessimistic about his extension

At the end of the contract in June 2022, the extension of Sergi Roberto to FC Barcelona has dragged on for several months. While it was believed that the arrival of Xavi would unblock the situation, the negotiations between the player and the Blaugrana leaders have still not succeeded, enough to worry the 29-year-old midfielder.

Indeed, Roberto injured the femoral muscle of the right thigh and will have to undergo surgery. His absence is estimated at around four months, shortly before the end of his contract. The player’s entourage believes that his extension ” should have been resolved »Some time ago, reports Mundo Deportivo. His relatives regret that he accepted all the conditions imposed by Barça, in particular a salary cut, while the situation has still not changed.