Barça: Sergio Busquets in the hospital

Released in the first period during the shock against Atlético de Madrid this Saturday, Sergio Busquets was sent to hospital. The Spanish midfielder of FC Barcelona seemed stunned after several aerial duels, he also had a nosebleed during the match before leaving his place to Ilaix Moriba in the 32nd minute of play.

He will be in the hospital for observation while waiting to learn more about his state of health. While the Blaugrana can still win the La Liga title, a loss to Sergio Busquets for the last three games could be a blow.