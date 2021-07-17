Barça: several English clubs eyeing Martin Braithwaite

With the arrivals of Sergio Agüero and Memphis Depay to reinforce the attack of FC Barcelona, ​​playing time will be scarce for Martin Braithwaite. Back from a good run at Euro 2020 with Denmark (semi-finalist), the former Toulousain will have to find a new way out, his departure being encouraged by the Blaugrana management in search of liquidity.

According to Sport, after his probable sale of Ben White at € 60m for Arsenal, Brighton is said to be interested in Braithwaite’s situation and could offer a check for € 15m to close the deal. Also according to the Catalan daily, Brighton would not be the first choice of the former TFC striker: indeed, he would await offers from West Ham and Wolverhampton, which have shown their interest.