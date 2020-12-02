Home Sports football Barca target young Dutch center-back
Sportsfootball

Barca target young Dutch center-back

By kenyan

The defensive problems at Barça are real with the injuries of Pique, Araujo and Lenglet. Thus, like a Liverpool, the Blaugranas are experiencing a shortage of central defenders, which will certainly force them to recruit from the winter transfer window. And the leaders could bring a well-known name: that of Bogarde.

According to Sport, the Culés would have placed themselves to recruit the nephew of Winston Bogarde, player of the Blaugranas between 1998 and 2000. Evolving in Hoffenheim, Melayro Bogarde is a young defender (18 years) versatile, able to play in the axis and on the right side . At the end of the contract in 2021, the Batavian would also attract the greed of Real Madrid, AC Milan and Manchester City.

Related news

Inter: Romelu Lukaku sweeps everything in its path

football kenyan -
At the foot of the wall, Inter could count on a huge Romelu Lukaku to win against Borussia Mönchengladbach (2-3, 5th day of the...
Read more

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer incenses Erling Håland

football kenyan -
Currently at Borussia Dortmund, Erling Braut Håland keeps scoring goals and impressing everyone. However, the 20-year-old striker could have known another trajectory since...
Read more

The candidates for the presidency of FC Barcelona are snapping up Erling Braut Håland!

football kenyan -
Erling Håland is definitely an object of desire. While Real Madrid are watching him closely, several Barca presidential candidates have positioned themselves. ...
Read more
Load more

Trending

How Apple wants to change US law against forced Uyghur labor

Tech news kenyan -
The New York Times just published Apple's petty arrangements with Uyghur forced labor. And it's not glorious. It seems difficult to reconcile ethics...
Read more

Champions League: Inter saved their skin against Mönchengladbach, Liverpool qualified for...

football kenyan -
Twists and turns match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Inter Milan. The indoor club have won the right to play a ticket for the...
Read more

‘Nilizaa na wewe?’ Pastor Ng’ang’a rudely bashes women seeking his financial...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Controversial city pastor Maina Nga'ng'a has been trolled in the past for some of the rude responses he gives his congregants despite being a...
Read more

Blow to digital mobile lenders as senators call for stricter measures

News Connie Mukenyi -
Digital mobile lenders have suffered another blow after senators called for stricter measures on Tuesday the 1st of December 2020. The Finance and Budget Committee...
Read more

Far right MEP caught in orgy and resigns

World kenyan -
MEP József Szájer, a member of Fidesz, the party of Hungary's far-right prime minister, was spotted in an orgy. ...
Read more

Chinese probe Chang’e 5 lands on the Moon successfully

World kenyan -
Chinese probe Chang'e 5 lands on the Moon successfully Image: CLEP BEIJING, DEC 2 (ANSA) -...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke