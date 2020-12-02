Barca target young Dutch center-back

The defensive problems at Barça are real with the injuries of Pique, Araujo and Lenglet. Thus, like a Liverpool, the Blaugranas are experiencing a shortage of central defenders, which will certainly force them to recruit from the winter transfer window. And the leaders could bring a well-known name: that of Bogarde.

According to Sport, the Culés would have placed themselves to recruit the nephew of Winston Bogarde, player of the Blaugranas between 1998 and 2000. Evolving in Hoffenheim, Melayro Bogarde is a young defender (18 years) versatile, able to play in the axis and on the right side . At the end of the contract in 2021, the Batavian would also attract the greed of Real Madrid, AC Milan and Manchester City.