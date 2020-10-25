Home Sports football Barça: the bodybuilding secrets of Philippe Coutinho's return to form
Barça: the bodybuilding secrets of Philippe Coutinho’s return to form

By kenyan

Philippe Coutinho is back at a very good level. After struggling to win at FC Barcelona, ​​then on loan at Bayern Munich, he returned to form in Catalonia. Witness his 4 starts in 6 La Liga games. The Brazilian has mostly scored once and delivered two assists since his return to the Blaugrana jersey.

What could have changed? Fábio Mahseredjian, physical trainer from Brazil gave some answers to AS : “Philippe Coutinho is a player very dedicated to the physical aspect of the game and now even more so after his time at Bayern where he gained five kilos of body mass, four of which are muscle mass. He has improved a lot physically ”.

