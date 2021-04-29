Barça: the group to face Granada

Eliminated from the Champions League in the Round of 16 by PSG, FC Barcelona will try to win La Liga. The Catalans have made a good comeback in the standings, they who have the opportunity to take the lead in La Liga in case of success tonight against Granada.

For this meeting, Ronald Koeman has called a group of 22 players. Miralem Pjanic is notably back after receiving the green light from the medical staff. Braithwaite is missing.

The Barça group:

ter Stegen, Dest, Piqué, Araujo, Sergio, Griezmann, Pjanic, Messi, Dembélé, Riqui Puig, Neto, Lenglet, Pedri, Trincão, Alba, S. Roberto, De Jong, Umtiti, Junior, Ilaix Moriba, Mingueza, Konrad, Arnau Tenas.