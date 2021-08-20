HomeSportsfootballBarça: the handkerchief used by Messi during his farewell put on sale
Sportsfootball

Barça: the handkerchief used by Messi during his farewell put on sale

By kenyan

On August 8, Lionel Messi bade farewell to FC Barcelona, ​​after 20 years at the club. The Argentine spoke about his departure at a press conference, during which he was very touched.

We saw him blow his nose several times before he managed to pull himself together, and it seems that someone recovered the famous handkerchief used by the Pulga. Argentinian media Clarin indicates that someone anonymously put it up for sale for a whopping $ 1 million. The ad has been withdrawn.

