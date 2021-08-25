Barça: the secret pact made with Real Madrid for Ilaix Moriba

Ilaix Moriba will not extend his lease with FC Barcelona. Under contract until June 2022 with the Blaugranas, the young midfielder has failed the Catalan advances and wants to fly to other skies before the end of the summer transfer window. But that Barça supporters rest assured, their future ex nugget will not rally Real Madrid. According to information from Sport, a non-aggression pact would have been sealed between Casa Blanca and the Catalan club in this case.

Florentino Perez is said to have pledged not to attempt the coup for Moriba in the coming weeks. A decision which confirms the more cordial relations observed between the two clubs since the appointment of Joan Laporta as president of FC Barcelona. The aborted Super League project has clearly brought the two institutions together. It is therefore with the desire to maintain solid links with the residents of Camp Nou, that Perez would have decided not to launch hostilities for Ilaix Moriba. For his part, the main protagonist hopes that his situation will be settled before midnight August 31 …