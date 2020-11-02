Barça: update on salary cuts

It is no secret that in financial difficulty, FC Barcelona has asked its players to make an effort in terms of salary. Some have accepted, others are still negotiating. Carles Tusquets, president of the management committee appointed pending the next presidential elections at the head of the Blaugrana club, took stock of the situation, in full transparency.

“We don’t want to steal money from anyone but pay what we owe when it is easier for us to do it and not now when there are so many difficulties. There are several options on the table. There are formulas that even benefit players, whether or not they are with us in the future. Our payroll is the highest in Europe, it represents 70% of the budget. It’s huge”, he explained. The message got through.