Home Sports football Barça will save 172 M €!
Sportsfootball

Barça will save 172 M €!

By kenyan

Stuck in a very complicated financial situation, FC Barcelona had made lowering wages an absolute priority. And after endless new negotiations, the Cadena COPE announces that the Blaugrana leaders have finally come to an agreement with the players.

Barça will thus save 122 M € this year on salaries. However, this amount will not be lost for the players since it will be paid back to them over the next four years. Finally, € 50 million in bonuses were also saved. They will be redistributed over the next three years.

Related news

Everton: James Rodriguez forfeit against Chelsea

football kenyan -
In Matchday 12 of the Premier League, Everton host Chelsea at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Goodison Park. The opportunity for Carlo Ancelotti...
Read more

Liga: Valladolid has Osasuna

football kenyan -
To start this 13th day of La Liga, Real Valladolid (19th, 10 pts) welcomed Osasuna (18th, 11 pts) in his Estadio José Zorrilla. ...
Read more

PL: Leeds beaten by West Ham

football kenyan -
The 12th day of the Premier League started this Friday evening with a meeting between Leeds (14th, 14 pts) and West Ham (8th,...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Governor Joho brags after Uhuru drives him in locally-manufactured vehicle

Business Stanley Kasee -
Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho has bragged about the honor he had of being driven by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a locally assembled...
Read more

Joyce Omondi leaves Switch TV

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated gospel musician Joyce Omondi has called it quits at Switch Tv after hosting the Full Circle for almost two years. Omondi took to her Instagram...
Read more

CJ Maraga retires to a solid legacy after four years

News Chuoyo Protus -
Chief Justice, David Maraga, is set to go on holiday before coming back in January to hand over as he leaves behind a solid...
Read more

RIP: Machakos Senator Kabaka is dead!

News Alfred Kiura -
Machakos County Senator Boniface Kabaka on Friday 11 December 2020 was pronounced dead at Nairobi Hospital while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit...
Read more

Covid-19: event in Boston generated 330,000 cases in the US and...

World kenyan -
Illustrative image of a positive test for Coronavirus Image: Disclosure / Pixabay A study released yesterday...
Read more

Uhuru meets with ODM’s Msambweni candidate

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta met up with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Msambweni MP aspirant Omar Idd Boga on Friday the 11th of December 2020. The...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke