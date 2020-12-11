Barça will save 172 M €!

Stuck in a very complicated financial situation, FC Barcelona had made lowering wages an absolute priority. And after endless new negotiations, the Cadena COPE announces that the Blaugrana leaders have finally come to an agreement with the players.

Barça will thus save 122 M € this year on salaries. However, this amount will not be lost for the players since it will be paid back to them over the next four years. Finally, € 50 million in bonuses were also saved. They will be redistributed over the next three years.