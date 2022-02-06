Barça: Xavi asks fans to support Ousmane Dembélé

This Sunday afternoon, Xavi’s FC Barcelona defeated Atlético Madrid (4-2) at home, in a match in which the Blaugranas showed a very good face. The Catalan coach came back to this great victory: “It’s more than a victory. For us, the fans, the staff… we needed it. The fans were great. We were also very good, we played with intensity and we were superior. This could be a turning point. I said (before the meeting) that I had a good feeling..

The former La Roja midfielder also wanted to ask for indulgence with Ousmane Dembélé, who had been whistled by the supporters when his name was mentioned by the announcer during the warm-up: “it’s a very important victory, also thanks to the communion with the spectators. But I would like them to support Ousmane. They have already supported him, now is the time to help him. Please stop whistling Dembélé.” Otherwise, the Frenchman, who remained on the bench against the Colchoneros and who should have come into play without the expulsion of Dani Alves, as Xavi confided, risks living a complicated last six months in Catalonia.