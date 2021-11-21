Barça: Xavi blocks the Donny Van de Beek operation

History will therefore remember that Xavi started his adventure on the FC Barcelona bench with a narrow success (1-0) against Espanyol on Saturday at Camp Nou. A victorious first which has the merit of bringing a touch of serenity to Catalan players. But since his return to the Blaugranas, the former coach of Al Sadd has stood out for his ability to make important decisions. Evidenced by his strong opinion on the Donny Van de Beek case.

According to information from Sport, the new Barça coach would have asked his leaders to stop negotiations for a potential arrival of the Dutch midfielder. And yet, Barcelona management had recently moved closer to the player’s entourage. But Xavi considers himself sufficiently provided in the midfield, and above all, he wants to maintain his confidence in young people like Gavi or Nico, Frenkie de Jong or Riqui Puig. A sacred message for Catalan nuggets …