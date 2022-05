Interviewed after his team’s victory on Sunday evening against Mallorca (2-1), FC Barcelona coach Xavi wanted to congratulate Real Madrid, which won its 35th Spanish league title on Saturday. The Spanish technician thinks Madrid deserve to be champions.

“I would like to congratulate Real Madrid because they are champions because of their merits, in 38 games you cannot cheat”, said the Catalan coach. Xavi and his men will play their next match on Saturday against Betis Sevilla (9 p.m.).