Barça: Xavi explains the return of Ousmane Dembélé to the group

Sidelined since the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup, lost to Real Madrid on January 12, Ousmane Dembélé (24) made his return to the Catalan group before the La Liga match against Barcelona. ‘Atletico de Madrid on Sunday afternoon. Present at a press conference this Saturday, Xavi Hernandez explained the reasons for the return of the French international to the group and called on the Blaugrana supporters not to whistle him and to encourage the team.

“No solution was found with Dembélé. He is part of the club, he is part of the team and has a contract. We all met and decided he was part of the team. We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot. He is a good professional. It’s a club decision. We’ll use it when I see fitexplained the Barça technician. I understand the position of the supporters, who may be hurt by Dembélé. We must close ranks and think of ourselves. It can help us achieve our goals. It doesn’t matter if we were wrong or not. The circumstances are what they are. We did what was best for the club and for the team»