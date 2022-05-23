Menu
Barça: Xavi wishes the best to Ousmane Dembélé

Interviewed by Movistar, after his team’s defeat against Villarreal on Sunday evening (0-2), FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez spoke about the case of Ousmane Dembélé. The tricolor international, whose contract with the Blaugranas expires on June 30. The Spanish technician praised the professionalism of the 25-year-old Frenchman and wished him the best for the future.

“Everyone is where they want. I can only say good things about Ousmane. It helped us and it made a difference. He will seek your happiness. I wish him the best because he has been professional”, Xavi said after the game. Dembélé is notably tracked by Paris Saint-Germain.

