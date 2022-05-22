Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Barca’s first offer for Robert Lewandowski

Date:

According to Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona made a first offer of 32 million euros for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski a few days ago, a proposal which was refused by the Munich management. But the two clubs are now said to be in contact and actively negotiating for the 33-year-old Pole, although Bayern are not keen on selling their goalscorer.

For his part, the Polish international, whose contract in Munich runs until June 2023, informed the Bavarian management that he did not want to extend and that he would like to join FC Barcelona. This season Lewandowski has played 46 matches for Bayern, scoring 50 goals and providing seven assists.

Previous articleBarcelona mock Real Madrid for Mbappé dossier, Manchester United’s big recovery plan

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Barcelona mock Real Madrid for Mbappé dossier, Manchester United’s big recovery plan

kenyan -
Kylian Mbappé's extension to PSG delighted the Barcelona media,...

One person likely to die of hunger every 48 seconds – report

kenyan -
A young boy cooking in Chebanda village in Tiaty,...

PSG: Kylian Mbappé’s message

kenyan -
After the announcement of his extension to PSG...

Uhuru to start campaigns in June

kenyan -
 President Uhuru Kenyatta will hit the ground in...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Barcelona mock Real Madrid for Mbappé dossier, Manchester United’s big recovery plan

football 0
Kylian Mbappé's extension to PSG delighted the Barcelona media,...

One person likely to die of hunger every 48 seconds – report

News 0
A young boy cooking in Chebanda village in Tiaty,...

PSG: Kylian Mbappé’s message

football 0
After the announcement of his extension to PSG...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.