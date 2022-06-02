Barça’s incredible plan B in case of failure of the Lewandowski file, the demonstration of Ukraine goes around Europe

FC Barcelona is keeping an eye on Romelu Lukaku, Ukraine’s victory is making headlines and Camavinga is pushing for Tchouaméni at Real Madrid, find the latest information from the European sports press in your Foot Transfer market press review.

Catalonia is eyeing Lukaku!

On the other side of the Pyrenees, it is the transfer window that makes people talk with a pretty name in the small papers of FC Barcelona. If we believe Mundo Deportivo, Barca are reportedly keeping a very close eye on Romelu Lukaku’s situation and see him as a serious alternative to Robert Lewandowski, should Bayern prevent him from leaving. The Pole still remains Xavi’s priority, but the possibility of bringing in the Belgian striker exists, since as we explained to you yesterday, Chelsea would be open to a departure on paid loan as a scorer. And that’s what FC Barcelona could ask for. Moreover, Bayern would also be interested in this possibility of loan for Lukaku.

“Glory to Ukraine»

Ukraine played last night against Scotland and easily won 3 goals to 1. An important meeting since it was a semi-final of the play-offs to qualify for the World Cup. And with this great victory, the Ukrainians will therefore have their chance to go to Qatar, if they beat Wales this Sunday. “ Amazing Ukraine “, pays tribute to the newspaper The Team. A tribute that goes around Europe with Scotland of course. The match made the headlines Daily Record. And obviously there is no resentment, on the contrary. “Glory to Ukraine“, title even the Scottish newspaper. “You broke our hearts, we wish you the best“. Strong words heavy with meaning that can also be found in the English press as with The Sun who speaks ofBrothers in armsto refer to Ukrainians.

Camavinga wants Tchouaméni in Madrid!

Eduardo Camavinga spoke about the arrival of a Frenchman in Madrid, that of Aurélien Tchouaméni who is Real’s priority in midfield. And the former Rennes player admitted that he had spoken with the midfielder of AS Monaco and that he hoped that he would join him in Madrid. It is therefore not only Kylian Mbappé who plays recruiters for his team …