Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Barcelona: Lionel Messi wanted to recruit Sadio Mané

Date:

According to SER Catalonia, one of the conditions for Lionel Messi to extend to FC Barcelona last summer was the arrival of Sadio Mané in Catalonia. The Blaugrana club had indeed tried to recruit the Liverpool winger during the summer transfer window. But the operation was not possible since Liverpool did not want to part with the 29-year-old Senegalese and Barça did not have the financial means to carry out this transfer.

Lionel Messi had therefore conditioned his possible extension to this arrival with the management of the FCB. The Argentinian wanted the Catalan workforce to be reinforced. The PSG striker particularly appreciates the African champion. “I chose Mané because he is a player I like, he had a great year and was very important for all of Liverpool’s successes” the Argentine star had said in 2019 to justify his vote for the Reds winger for the FIFA-The Best trophy.

Previous articleAkuku Danger Is Doing Great, Sandra Dacha Assures Fans as Comedian Is Discharged Again

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Barcelona: Lionel Messi wanted to recruit Sadio Mané

kenyan -
According to SER Catalonia, one of the conditions...

Akuku Danger Is Doing Great, Sandra Dacha Assures Fans as Comedian Is Discharged Again

kenyan -
Comedian Akuku Danger was discharged from the Nairobi...

Ajax: the glaucous underside of the Overmars affair

kenyan -
The Dutch media are revealing new details about the...

Can a pregnant woman take amoxicillin?

kenyan -
Amoxicillin is an antibiotic that is safe for use...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Barcelona: Lionel Messi wanted to recruit Sadio Mané

football 0
According to SER Catalonia, one of the conditions...

Akuku Danger Is Doing Great, Sandra Dacha Assures Fans as Comedian Is Discharged Again

Entertainment 0
Comedian Akuku Danger was discharged from the Nairobi...

Ajax: the glaucous underside of the Overmars affair

football 0
The Dutch media are revealing new details about the...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.