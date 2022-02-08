Barcelona: Lionel Messi wanted to recruit Sadio Mané

According to SER Catalonia, one of the conditions for Lionel Messi to extend to FC Barcelona last summer was the arrival of Sadio Mané in Catalonia. The Blaugrana club had indeed tried to recruit the Liverpool winger during the summer transfer window. But the operation was not possible since Liverpool did not want to part with the 29-year-old Senegalese and Barça did not have the financial means to carry out this transfer.

Lionel Messi had therefore conditioned his possible extension to this arrival with the management of the FCB. The Argentinian wanted the Catalan workforce to be reinforced. The PSG striker particularly appreciates the African champion. “I chose Mané because he is a player I like, he had a great year and was very important for all of Liverpool’s successes” the Argentine star had said in 2019 to justify his vote for the Reds winger for the FIFA-The Best trophy.