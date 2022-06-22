Barcelona remain Robert Lewandowski’s priority

FC Barcelona wants him and Robert Lewandowski wants to join the Catalan club. In the company of Pino Zahavi, his agent, he would in any case have reaffirmed it to the sports director of Bayern Munich Hasan Salihamidžić when the latter came to visit him in Mallorca.

The arrival of Sadio Mané at Bayern as well as the financial agreement signed by Barça should accelerate the operation according to Mundo Deportivo which specifies that Xavi could have the Pole at his disposal from July 16, the date of the resumption of training. For the moment Bayern would ask for 50M€.