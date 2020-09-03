Home Sports News football Bayer drops the deal for Benoît Badiashile
Sports Newsfootball

Bayer drops the deal for Benoît Badiashile

By kenyan

Author of the first two matches in the French Ligue 1 championship suggesting very good things, as evidenced by his statistics (2 goals), Benoît Badiashile never ceases to burst the screen. While we learned in early August that the € 25 million offer sent by Bayer Leverkusen for the French under-19 international had not satisfied the Monegasque leaders, MU subsequently also looked into the player’s case.

But according to Kicker today, Bayer would no longer be in the race to attach the native of Limoges, considered too expensive by his last. In addition, German leaders do not believe they have enough time to properly integrate potential newcomers. Good news for the princely’s club, which hopes to keep its pearl.

